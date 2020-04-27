“I’m working on in my basement and in the backyard,” Morris said. “There is a park across the street, so sometimes, I go with my little brother. We’ll do routes and cone drills. Since this has all started, I’ve talked to Michigan, Northwestern, Kansas State, Missouri and Iowa.”

Despite the limitations, Michigan has found a way to continue to make the four-star recruit from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy a top priority for next cycle.

In fact, Morris recently had a group call with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore.