{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 14:00:00 -0500') }}

Top 2022 WR Tyler Morris Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
It’s a tough time for recruits across the country.

With the ongoing global pandemic, high school players don’t have access to their usual facilities, coaches and in some cases, private trainers.

Prospects like elite 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris have been forced to adjust their workout regimens as well as their recruitment, which, at this time, is 100 percent virtual.

Chicagoland wide receiver Tyler Morris holds a Michigan offer.
“I’m working on in my basement and in the backyard,” Morris said. “There is a park across the street, so sometimes, I go with my little brother. We’ll do routes and cone drills. Since this has all started, I’ve talked to Michigan, Northwestern, Kansas State, Missouri and Iowa.”

Despite the limitations, Michigan has found a way to continue to make the four-star recruit from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy a top priority for next cycle.

In fact, Morris recently had a group call with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore.

{{ article.author_name }}