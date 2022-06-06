Young recruits who are as physically and athletically gifted as Jaylen Williams don't exactly grow on trees. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, the 2025 defensive lineman from Palatine (IL) is a physical freak that more resembles a freshman in college than a player who recently completed his freshman year of high school. Williams has always been one to pass the eye ball test, and after this past year's development, he has become the complete package as a football player as well. Anyone who had seen Williams at showcases knew that it was only a matter of time before college coaches saw him in person and started offering. It took exactly one college camp performance for Williams to pick up his first four offers on a day that he will never forget.

Upon his return from the camp that turned his dreams to reality, Williams sat down to discuss his camp performance and give his reaction to receiving all of his offers in one day.