The State of Illinois Class of 2020 has several top names who are still in search of a college to call home for next season. Listed are my Top 25 uncommitted names in the State of Illinois Class of 2020 along with details on several player's latest recruiting news heading into the 2019 IHSA Football season.

The Latest - Johnson, who was originally committed to Tennessee decommitted from the Vols in June and is currently open once again and looking at his options. Look for Johnson, who has scholarship offers from most major Power 5 programs will be looking to set up official visits soon. Expect Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama to most likely draw official visits from Johnson this fall.

The Latest - Warren, who is now at Chicago Brother Rice after having transferred out of West Aurora this summer was very early on committed to Michigan but is now open and available. Warren, who has been slow playing his recruiting process since his Michigan decommitment is expected to set some official and unofficial fall visits soon. Warren has also not tipped his hand at any current favorites.

The Latest - Powell just recently announced via his Twitter account that he was focusing on Illinois, Purdue and Nebraska. Powell is also "open" when it comes to an eventual position in college and expect Powell to play both wide receiver and some defensive back if needed this fall for the Flyers.

The Latest - Harris, who has transferred into East Side this fall from Hazelwood West in Missouri has been drawing several FBS looks and offers. Harris has been very high on Indiana and is also in contact with several other Big 10 schools this summer. Expect multiple schools to look hard at Harris's early senior video this fall.

The Latest - Smith has a dozen offers including offered from several MAC level schools including Bowling Green, NIU, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. Several Big 10 schools have remained in touch and expect Smith to ramp up his recruiting early this fall once colleges are able to re-evaluate his early senior video.



The Latest - Nicholson has offers from 15 FBS schools and has been showing attention to the likes of Illinois, Iowa plus Iowa State but several of those same schools have since filled up at the running back spot. Nicholson will no question begin to draw large crowds of college coaches after September 1st and his early senior video will no doubt be evaluated heavily.

The Latest - Metz, who is holding multiple offers from FBS level schools is also a high academic student and has serious interest from the Ivy League schools plus several higher academic FBS programs. Look for the early fall to help Metz get better idea on where he stands with several schools who have Metz on it's recruiting short list this fall including Northwestern.

The Latest - Mack sure seemed like he was getting ready to commit and Iowa seemed like the final destination, yet Mack remains uncommitted for now. Mack still has multiple offers from several NAC schools including NIU, Ball State, Toledo, Bowling Green and Central Michigan while look for more Big 10 schools to check in on Mack this fall.

The Latest - West, who early on was committed to Minnesota ended up decommitted ing from the Gophers and has been looking at his college option since the spring. West is planning to make a college choice on September 21st and is planning to make an official visit to Toledo and is also in contact with Cincinnati this summer.