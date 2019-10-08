News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 21:00:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Illinois football 2021 target Willie Shaw set to visit

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Top 2021 Illinois recruiting target Willie Shaw will make a return trip to Champaign on Saturday to watch the Illini take on MIchigan at Memorial Stadium. Shaw, a three-star running back, spoke to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}