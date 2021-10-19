 EdgyTim - Touchdown Luther ready to lead the way to Columbia
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 21:09:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Touchdown Luther ready to lead the way to Columbia

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

ST. LOUIS--Shortly before 6:30 on Tuesday night, Luther Burden became the highest-ranked player to commit to Missouri since Dorial Green-Beckham ten years ago. Like Green-Beckham, Burden is viewed as a game-changing wideout. He is the top-ranked receiver in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect.

But what exactly is Missouri getting? His nickname kind of says it all.

"I describe my style as a playmaker, a dog on the field," Burden said. "They getting Touchdown Luther in the building."

East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett has seen some players in his day. He's sent multiple prospects on to Division One schools and a few to the NFL.

"You getting one of the greatest competitors I ever coached," Sunkett said. "The kid goes out there day in and day out and he enjoys practicing. When you get those kind of kids that enjoy practice, come Saturday afternoons or Friday nights, they become a joy to watch. That's what you have in Luther and he's gonna do some great things down there in Columbia."

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Burden chose the Tigers over Georgia on Tuesday in St. Louis
Burden chose the Tigers over Georgia on Tuesday in St. Louis (Sean Williams)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}