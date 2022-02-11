Tracking Iowa's early 2023 offers
As we move towards mid-February, now is always the point in the calendar where we like to start tracking early scholarship offers in next year's recruiting class. To date, the Hawkeyes have offered 63 recruits in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and how that number compares to past recruiting classes.
|DATE
|RECRUITING CLASS
|NUMBER OF OFFERS
|
February 11, 2022
|
Class of 2023
|
63
|
February 11, 2021
|
Class of 2022
|
67
|
February 11, 2020
|
Class of 2021
|
91
|
February 12, 2019
|
Class of 2020
|
92
|
February 14, 2018
|
Class of 2019
|
83
|
February 15, 2017
|
Class of 2018
|
68
|
February 17, 2016
|
Class of 2017
|
71
|
February 18, 2015
|
Class of 2016
|
98
|
February 14, 2014
|
Class of 2015
|
54
|
February 14, 2013
|
Class of 2014
|
43
---
By State:
10 - Florida
10 - Missouri
9 - Iowa
6 - Illinois
5 - Texas
5 - Michigan
4 - Indiana
2 - Kansas
2 - Arizona
2 - Alabama
2 - Nebraska
1 - Ohio
1 - Georgia
1 - Colorado
1 - Minnesota
1 - Tennessee
1 - New Jersey
---
By Position:
14 - DL
10 - DB
8 - WR
8 - OL
6 - ATH
5 - RB
5 - LB
4 - TE
3 - QB
---
By Ranking:
1 - Five-star
26 - Four-stars
28 - Three-stars
0 - Two-stars
8 - Not yet rated
---
By Commitment Status:
56 - Undecided
3 - Iowa commits
1 - Nebraska commit
1 - Northwestern commit
1 - Florida State commit
1 - Michigan State commit
---
|SCHOOL
|NUMBER OF 2023 OFFERS
|
Penn State
|
265
|
Michigan State
|
247
|
Maryland
|
230
|
Michigan
|
219
|
Nebraska
|
215
|
Indiana
|
183
|
Illinois
|
111
|
Purdue
|
108
|
Ohio State
|
107
|
Minnesota
|
99
|
Rutgers
|
89
|
Wisconsin
|
87
|
Iowa
|
63
|
Northwestern
|
38
---
NATIONAL EARLY OFFERS FOR POWER 5 SCHOOLS
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.