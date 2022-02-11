Tracking Iowa's early 2023 offers

More: Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board

As we move towards mid-February, now is always the point in the calendar where we like to start tracking early scholarship offers in next year's recruiting class. To date, the Hawkeyes have offered 63 recruits in the Class of 2023. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and how that number compares to past recruiting classes.