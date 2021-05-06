EdgyTim - Tremblay made a spring season impact

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior wide receiver prospect Jack Tremblay (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) was able to finally crack the impressive wide receiver rotation this past spring for the Griffins (6-0) and head coach Rob Zvonar. Tremblay recaps his spring IHSA football season along with filling us in on his latest recruiting news and summer plans in this update.

"We had a really good season (6-0) as a team and we met our goals," Tremblay said. "I also felt good about my season and my play overall."

Trenblay, who is a standout in the classroom recapped his spring season and also graded his overall performance.

"Leading up the the first game starting against Bolingbrook I had some butterflies, but my teammates including Max (Tomczak) kept talking to me and got me through it. After the first play of the game I was fine and ready to go but I was definitely nervous at first. I just felt good about my game and that I was able to play my part in helping us get to a 6-0 record. Our offense has a ton of weapons at receiver and I played a bigger role this season in a position group with a ton of talent. I still need to improve on not over thinking things and just go out and play and make as many plays as I can."

Trenblay also filled us in on his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I've been receiving a lot of camp invitations. I'm set to camp at Vanderbilt on June 19th. I also plan to camp this summer at Northwestern and also Texas Tech. I really overloaded my schedule with camps back in 2019 and I came out of that experience all beat up. I'm definitely going to limit the amount of camps I go to this summer."

Look for Tremblay to also focus on schools who offer a great mix of academics and football.

"I have pretty good grades and I'm definitely focusing on higher academic schools. I want to find a great mix of both academics and athletics this summer."



