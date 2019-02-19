Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy junior defensive end recruit Jacob Snell (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) made the most out his Presidents Day holiday, hit the road for two separate junior day events and came back home with two new scholarship offers. Snell fills us in on his latest travels and new offers here.

"I was able to get out to NIU for a junior day on Saturday" Snell said. "Today (Monday) I was also able to head down to Ball State for a visit. Both schools offered me a scholarship while I was on my visits and it feels great to come back home with two new offers."

Snell recapped his weekend visits to both NIU and Ball State.

"I had been to NIU a few different times before so I was already familiar with things like the stadium and the indoor facility. I really loved the new staff at NIU. I was able to spend a lot of time with the defensive line coach (Jordan Gigli) and he seemed really interested in me right away. I was also able to talk to new NIU head coach (Thomas) Hammock and overall I was impressed with Coach Hammock and all of the coaches at NIU. Overall I had a really good visit with NIU. I wasn't sure going in at first if NIU would offer a scholarship. As soon as I was able to talk with the defensive line coach I had a much better feeling that getting an offer from NIU could happen and it did."

Snell also enjoyed his Monday visit to Ball State.

"My visit to Ball State also went really well. I didn't know much about Ball State going into the visit so I was able to learn a lot more about them. I noticed right away howe nice the football center is along with Ball State having a great campus. I also spent some time talking with defensive line coach Keith McKenzie. along with getting to meet head coach Mike Neu. Ball State also has a very good coaching staff and they also seem like great guys. It was also great to come away with an offer from Ball State and the coaches want me to come back again for another visit soon."

So what's up next for Snell?

"I'm done making visits for now and I don't have anything planned."

Jacob Snell has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, NIU and Ball State.

