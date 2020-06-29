The Elite 11 finals are set to begin on Monday afternoon in Nashville with East St. Louis (Ill.) quarterback and Missouri commit Tyler Macon among the 20 signal-callers competing in the nationally known, invite-only event. PowerMizzou.com will be on hand for daily coverage

Tyler Macon will compete in the Elite 11 Finals this week (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

HISTORY:

EVENT INFO:

WHO: The 2020 Elite 11 Finals is intended for top level rising senior quarterbacks (Class of 2021). The top Class of 2021 signal callers will be selected for the Elite 11 Finals. WHAT: The 2020 Elite 11 Finals will bring together top performers to receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting. The 2020 Elite 11 Finals will span three days and include on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development. The Elite 11 will be named at the conclusion of The Elite 11 Finals. WHEN: June 29th - July 1st WHERE: Nashville, Tennessee *Due to COVID this event is closed to the public*

THE COMPETITION: