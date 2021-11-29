Tyler Morris has been an athletic phenom from a young age. He won his first national championship in the high jump as a middle schooler, and that champion mind-set quickly transitioned to the football field when he reached high school. Morris went on to star at Nazareth Academy (IL) for three years before an ACL injury forced him to sit out during his senior season. Morris is now healthy and hungry to get back on the field for Michigan next season.

Following his game-day visit for Michigan's electric win over Ohio State this past weekend, Morris gave his reaction to the game and discussed his future as a Wolverine.