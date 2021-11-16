 EdgyTim - Updated Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A
Updated Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Bookmark the linked page below! The Bracketmaker system does not allow you to go from bracket to bracket, so you'll need to revisit this page for each Class!

Click to Play the 21st annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.

Class 8A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 Scott Tuttle 42 (1) Loyola

2 david key 41 (1) Loyola

3 Ploymaker 41 (1) Loyola

4 MGS 40 (1) Loyola

5 Coach Taylor 40 (4) Lockport

6 kampy 40 (1) Loyola

7 nathan mezo 39 (1) Loyola

8 Anthony Engelman 39 (1) Loyola

9 Chewystud6 39 (1) Loyola

10 CTAYLOR 39 (6) Maine South

11 Ekarb 39 (1) Loyola

12 RD_Watcher 38 (1) Loyola

13 rollhilltoper 38 (1) Loyola

14 WB Warrior Watcher 38 (1) Loyola

15 Stephen Fleming 38 (1) Loyola

16 Mark Pudil 38 (1) Loyola

17 adam chavez 38 (1) Loyola

18 Tom 38 (1) Loyola

19 King Miller 38 (1) Loyola

20 Michael Taylor 38 (6) Maine South

21 MS4EVER 38 (6) Maine South

22 TheWeatherman15 38 (21) Glenbard North

23 MICHAEL WESLEY 38 (18) Marist

Class 7A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 welchmk 43 (9) Brother Rice

2 Chuck 42 (9) Brother Rice

3 John Tortorello (9) Brother Rice

4 Tom 41 (9) Brother Rice

5 FBStadiumsUSA 40 (9) Brother Rice

6 Capnbillhitters 40 (1) Batavia

7 Jim Watkins 40 (4) Wheaton North

8 pjjp 40 (9) Brother Rice

9 Kevin R 40 (9) Brother Rice

10 Catch--22 40 (4) Wheaton North

11 ramblinman 40 (9) Brother Rice

12 Martin Mahoney 40 (9) Brother Rice

13 William L Altman 40 (10) St. Rita

14 WAO55 40 (9) Brother Rice

15 Run the Ball 40 (10) St. Rita

16 Brucealmighty 40 (4) Wheaton North

17 cpacmel 39 (9) Brother Rice

18 PowerI66 39 (10) St. Rita

19 WB Warrior Watcher 39 (9) Brother Rice

20 mike Collins 39 (9) Brother Rice

21 T 39 (1) Batavia

22 rosann gudella 39 (9) Brother Rice

23 deanofselection 39 (10) St. Rita

Class 6A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 Ekarb 46 (4) East St Louis

2 Batman21 (4) East St Louis

3 Matt B 44 (4) East St Louis

4 David Egan 43 (4) East St Louis

5 St.louisfootball 43 (4) East St Louis

6 Chicago773 43 (4) East St Louis

7 Darryl 42 (4) East St Louis

8 cpacmel 41 (4) East St Louis

9 Bryce 41 (4) East St Louis

10 Jim Ram 41 (7) Crete-Monee

11 Coalertown44 41 (4) East St Louis

12 Mark DAngelo 41 (4) East St Louis

13 Seth Pote 40 (4) East St Louis

14 BushWickDubs 40 (4) East St Louis

15 FVFBFAN 40 (1) Cary Grove

16 NIU2002 40 (4) East St Louis

17 pjjp 40 (4) East St Louis

18 Tom 40 (4) East St Louis

19 MGS 40 (1) Cary Grove

20 guerinfbfan 40 (1) Cary Grove

21 Nathan Przybylski 40 (1) Lemont

Class 5A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 Seth Pote 39 (2) Fenwick

2 Prince_of_Pilfer 39 (2) Fenwick

3 Bigdog9091 39 (2) Fenwick

4 Alexander32 38 (2) Fenwick

5 Tom 38 (2) Fenwick

6 Kevin R 38 (2) Fenwick

7 Chicago773 37 (2) Morris

8 FBStadiumsUSA 36 (2) Fenwick

9 rollhilltoper 36 (2) Fenwick

10 deanofselection 36 (2) Fenwick

11 Run the Ball -36 (2) Fenwick

12 Matthew D'Angelo 36 (2) Fenwick

13 Capnbillhitters 35 (2) Fenwick

14 cts1292 35 (2) Fenwick

15 Ploymaker 35 (2) Fenwick

16 gobucsgo 35 (2) Morris

17 alan ross 34 (2) Fenwick

18 Myles 34 (2) Morris

19 King Murph 34 (1) Kankakee

20 Jim B. 34 (2) Morris

21 Ignazio 34 (2) Fenwick

22 kampy 34 (1) Glenbard South

Class 4A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 William Foster 46 (1) Rochester

2 Will Knapp 45 (1) Rochester

3 tyler wilms 45 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

4 Ekarb 45 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

5 cpacmel 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

6 WB Warrior Watcher 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

7 Prince_of_Pilfer 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

8 Alexander32 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

9 cts1292 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

10 Stephen Fleming 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

11 89morrisgrad 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

12 Darryl 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

13 Ignazio 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

14 Coalertown44 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

15 Matthew D'Angelo 44 (1) Rochester

16 FBStadiumsUSA 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

17 Batman21 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

18 Bracketology Dan - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

19 Chris Ashmore 43 (3) Sacred Heart Griffin

20 PointGuard21 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

21 King Murph 43 (3) Sacred Heart Griffin

22 Ploymaker 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

23 pjjp - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

24 Kevin R - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

25 greg richards 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

26 ramblinman 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

27 Aquinashillmen 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

28 bill joyce 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

29 Matt B 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

Class 3A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 rollhilltoper 46 (1) Byron

2 kampy 46 (6) Immaculate Conception

3 Matt B 46 (6) Immaculate Conception

4 sleepydog 45 (6) Immaculate Conception

5 PowerI66 45 (1) Byron

6 Stephen Fleming 45 (1) Byron

7 Jim Watkins 45 (1) Tolono Unity

8 Catch--22 45 (6) Immaculate Conception

9 ramblinman 45 (6) Immaculate Conception

10 eireog 45 (6) Immaculate Conception

11 coachbell888 45 (1) Tolono Unity

12 Shaun Kelly 44 (1) Tolono Unity

13 King Miller 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

14 Golden Warrior 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

15 Matt Welko 44 (1) Tolono Unity

16 Chewystud6 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

17 RBMC88 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

18 Kelly 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

19 Ekarb 44 (6) Immaculate Conception

20 Lyle Werth 43 (1) Tolono Unity

21 NapervilleBuck 43 (1) Byron

22 Eric Van Dril 43 (6) Immaculate Conception

23 Aquinashillmen 43 (6) Immaculate Conception

Class 2A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 King Murph 47 (1) St. Theresa

2 msalum03 46 (1) Wilmington

3 dissentarygary77 46 (6) Nashville

4 FBStadiumsUSA 45 (1) Wilmington

5 kampy 45 (1) St. Theresa

6 Ploymaker 44 (1) Wilmington

7 Brian DeLucia 44 (1) St. Theresa

8 Alexander32 43 (2) Tri Valley

9 Jim Watkins 43 (1) St. Theresa

10 buds13 42 (1) St. Theresa

11 Adam Anderson 42 (1) St. Theresa

12 Lyle Werth 42 (1) St. Theresa

13 David D’Angelo 42 (4) Breese Mater Dei

14 William Foster 42 (6) Nashville

15 CTAYLOR 42 (1) Wilmington

16 andrew collofello 42 (2) Tri Valley

17 King Miller 41 (1) Wilmington

18 Ekarb 41 (1) St. Theresa

19 Matt B 41 (13) Bishop McNamara

20 Bracketology Dan 40 (1) St. Theresa

21 cts1292 40 (1) St. Theresa

22 Aquinashillmen 40 (1) Wilmington

23 Matt Welko 40 (1) St. Theresa

24 TheWeatherman15 40 (1) St. Theresa

25 Matt Doyle 40 (1) St. Theresa

26 Matthew D'Angelo 40 (1) Wilmington \

Class 1A Quarterfinals Top 20

1 Viking 4 Life 33 (3) Athens

2 Matthew Now 33 (2) Carrollton

3 John Tortorello 32 (6) Lena Winslow

4 Phillip Johnson 32 (6) Lena Winslow

5 Formicade13 32 (6) Lena Winslow

6 Jay Kafer 31 (6) Lena Winslow

7 Seth Pote 31 (2) Carrollton

8 PointGuard21 31 (6) Lena Winslow

9 Shanomac83 31 (6) Lena Winslow

10 Shaun Kelly 31 (6) Lena Winslow

11 King Miller 31 (6) Lena Winslow

12 Aquinashillmen 31 (2) Carrollton

13 William Foster 31 (6) Lena Winslow

14 Fourtfour 31 (2) Carrollton

15 Matthew D'Angelo 30 (3) Athens

16 MGS 29 (6) Lena Winslow

17 bill joyce 29 (6) Lena Winslow

18 Adam Anderson 28 (6) Lena Winslow

19 Ploymaker 28 (1) Camp Point Central

20 PowerI66 27 (6) Lena Winslow

21 King Murph 27 (6) Lena Winslow

22 Nicholas Mellenthin 27 (1) Camp Point Central

23 Owen Westlake 27 (3) Athens

24 CTAYLOR 27 (3) Athens

25 kampy 27 (6) Lena Winslow

26 Jerry Trybula 27 (2) Ottawa Marquette

