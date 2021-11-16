Updated Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A
Bookmark the linked page below! The Bracketmaker system does not allow you to go from bracket to bracket, so you'll need to revisit this page for each Class!
Click to Play the 21st annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.
Class 8A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 Scott Tuttle 42 (1) Loyola
2 david key 41 (1) Loyola
3 Ploymaker 41 (1) Loyola
4 MGS 40 (1) Loyola
5 Coach Taylor 40 (4) Lockport
6 kampy 40 (1) Loyola
7 nathan mezo 39 (1) Loyola
8 Anthony Engelman 39 (1) Loyola
9 Chewystud6 39 (1) Loyola
10 CTAYLOR 39 (6) Maine South
11 Ekarb 39 (1) Loyola
12 RD_Watcher 38 (1) Loyola
13 rollhilltoper 38 (1) Loyola
14 WB Warrior Watcher 38 (1) Loyola
15 Stephen Fleming 38 (1) Loyola
16 Mark Pudil 38 (1) Loyola
17 adam chavez 38 (1) Loyola
18 Tom 38 (1) Loyola
19 King Miller 38 (1) Loyola
20 Michael Taylor 38 (6) Maine South
21 MS4EVER 38 (6) Maine South
22 TheWeatherman15 38 (21) Glenbard North
23 MICHAEL WESLEY 38 (18) Marist
Class 7A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 welchmk 43 (9) Brother Rice
2 Chuck 42 (9) Brother Rice
3 John Tortorello (9) Brother Rice
4 Tom 41 (9) Brother Rice
5 FBStadiumsUSA 40 (9) Brother Rice
6 Capnbillhitters 40 (1) Batavia
7 Jim Watkins 40 (4) Wheaton North
8 pjjp 40 (9) Brother Rice
9 Kevin R 40 (9) Brother Rice
10 Catch--22 40 (4) Wheaton North
11 ramblinman 40 (9) Brother Rice
12 Martin Mahoney 40 (9) Brother Rice
13 William L Altman 40 (10) St. Rita
14 WAO55 40 (9) Brother Rice
15 Run the Ball 40 (10) St. Rita
16 Brucealmighty 40 (4) Wheaton North
17 cpacmel 39 (9) Brother Rice
18 PowerI66 39 (10) St. Rita
19 WB Warrior Watcher 39 (9) Brother Rice
20 mike Collins 39 (9) Brother Rice
21 T 39 (1) Batavia
22 rosann gudella 39 (9) Brother Rice
23 deanofselection 39 (10) St. Rita
Class 6A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 Ekarb 46 (4) East St Louis
2 Batman21 (4) East St Louis
3 Matt B 44 (4) East St Louis
4 David Egan 43 (4) East St Louis
5 St.louisfootball 43 (4) East St Louis
6 Chicago773 43 (4) East St Louis
7 Darryl 42 (4) East St Louis
8 cpacmel 41 (4) East St Louis
9 Bryce 41 (4) East St Louis
10 Jim Ram 41 (7) Crete-Monee
11 Coalertown44 41 (4) East St Louis
12 Mark DAngelo 41 (4) East St Louis
13 Seth Pote 40 (4) East St Louis
14 BushWickDubs 40 (4) East St Louis
15 FVFBFAN 40 (1) Cary Grove
16 NIU2002 40 (4) East St Louis
17 pjjp 40 (4) East St Louis
18 Tom 40 (4) East St Louis
19 MGS 40 (1) Cary Grove
20 guerinfbfan 40 (1) Cary Grove
21 Nathan Przybylski 40 (1) Lemont
Class 5A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 Seth Pote 39 (2) Fenwick
2 Prince_of_Pilfer 39 (2) Fenwick
3 Bigdog9091 39 (2) Fenwick
4 Alexander32 38 (2) Fenwick
5 Tom 38 (2) Fenwick
6 Kevin R 38 (2) Fenwick
7 Chicago773 37 (2) Morris
8 FBStadiumsUSA 36 (2) Fenwick
9 rollhilltoper 36 (2) Fenwick
10 deanofselection 36 (2) Fenwick
11 Run the Ball -36 (2) Fenwick
12 Matthew D'Angelo 36 (2) Fenwick
13 Capnbillhitters 35 (2) Fenwick
14 cts1292 35 (2) Fenwick
15 Ploymaker 35 (2) Fenwick
16 gobucsgo 35 (2) Morris
17 alan ross 34 (2) Fenwick
18 Myles 34 (2) Morris
19 King Murph 34 (1) Kankakee
20 Jim B. 34 (2) Morris
21 Ignazio 34 (2) Fenwick
22 kampy 34 (1) Glenbard South
Class 4A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 William Foster 46 (1) Rochester
2 Will Knapp 45 (1) Rochester
3 tyler wilms 45 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
4 Ekarb 45 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
5 cpacmel 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
6 WB Warrior Watcher 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
7 Prince_of_Pilfer 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
8 Alexander32 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
9 cts1292 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
10 Stephen Fleming 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
11 89morrisgrad 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
12 Darryl 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
13 Ignazio 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
14 Coalertown44 44 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
15 Matthew D'Angelo 44 (1) Rochester
16 FBStadiumsUSA 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
17 Batman21 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
18 Bracketology Dan - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
19 Chris Ashmore 43 (3) Sacred Heart Griffin
20 PointGuard21 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
21 King Murph 43 (3) Sacred Heart Griffin
22 Ploymaker 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
23 pjjp - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
24 Kevin R - 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
25 greg richards 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
26 ramblinman 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
27 Aquinashillmen 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
28 bill joyce 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
29 Matt B 43 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
Class 3A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 rollhilltoper 46 (1) Byron
2 kampy 46 (6) Immaculate Conception
3 Matt B 46 (6) Immaculate Conception
4 sleepydog 45 (6) Immaculate Conception
5 PowerI66 45 (1) Byron
6 Stephen Fleming 45 (1) Byron
7 Jim Watkins 45 (1) Tolono Unity
8 Catch--22 45 (6) Immaculate Conception
9 ramblinman 45 (6) Immaculate Conception
10 eireog 45 (6) Immaculate Conception
11 coachbell888 45 (1) Tolono Unity
12 Shaun Kelly 44 (1) Tolono Unity
13 King Miller 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
14 Golden Warrior 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
15 Matt Welko 44 (1) Tolono Unity
16 Chewystud6 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
17 RBMC88 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
18 Kelly 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
19 Ekarb 44 (6) Immaculate Conception
20 Lyle Werth 43 (1) Tolono Unity
21 NapervilleBuck 43 (1) Byron
22 Eric Van Dril 43 (6) Immaculate Conception
23 Aquinashillmen 43 (6) Immaculate Conception
Class 2A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 King Murph 47 (1) St. Theresa
2 msalum03 46 (1) Wilmington
3 dissentarygary77 46 (6) Nashville
4 FBStadiumsUSA 45 (1) Wilmington
5 kampy 45 (1) St. Theresa
6 Ploymaker 44 (1) Wilmington
7 Brian DeLucia 44 (1) St. Theresa
8 Alexander32 43 (2) Tri Valley
9 Jim Watkins 43 (1) St. Theresa
10 buds13 42 (1) St. Theresa
11 Adam Anderson 42 (1) St. Theresa
12 Lyle Werth 42 (1) St. Theresa
13 David D’Angelo 42 (4) Breese Mater Dei
14 William Foster 42 (6) Nashville
15 CTAYLOR 42 (1) Wilmington
16 andrew collofello 42 (2) Tri Valley
17 King Miller 41 (1) Wilmington
18 Ekarb 41 (1) St. Theresa
19 Matt B 41 (13) Bishop McNamara
20 Bracketology Dan 40 (1) St. Theresa
21 cts1292 40 (1) St. Theresa
22 Aquinashillmen 40 (1) Wilmington
23 Matt Welko 40 (1) St. Theresa
24 TheWeatherman15 40 (1) St. Theresa
25 Matt Doyle 40 (1) St. Theresa
26 Matthew D'Angelo 40 (1) Wilmington \
Class 1A Quarterfinals Top 20
1 Viking 4 Life 33 (3) Athens
2 Matthew Now 33 (2) Carrollton
3 John Tortorello 32 (6) Lena Winslow
4 Phillip Johnson 32 (6) Lena Winslow
5 Formicade13 32 (6) Lena Winslow
6 Jay Kafer 31 (6) Lena Winslow
7 Seth Pote 31 (2) Carrollton
8 PointGuard21 31 (6) Lena Winslow
9 Shanomac83 31 (6) Lena Winslow
10 Shaun Kelly 31 (6) Lena Winslow
11 King Miller 31 (6) Lena Winslow
12 Aquinashillmen 31 (2) Carrollton
13 William Foster 31 (6) Lena Winslow
14 Fourtfour 31 (2) Carrollton
15 Matthew D'Angelo 30 (3) Athens
16 MGS 29 (6) Lena Winslow
17 bill joyce 29 (6) Lena Winslow
18 Adam Anderson 28 (6) Lena Winslow
19 Ploymaker 28 (1) Camp Point Central
20 PowerI66 27 (6) Lena Winslow
21 King Murph 27 (6) Lena Winslow
22 Nicholas Mellenthin 27 (1) Camp Point Central
23 Owen Westlake 27 (3) Athens
24 CTAYLOR 27 (3) Athens
25 kampy 27 (6) Lena Winslow
26 Jerry Trybula 27 (2) Ottawa Marquette