Batavia (Ill.) junior outside linebacker prospect Quinn Urwiler (6-foot-0, 180 pounds), who along with his younger brother Trey Urwiler made a weekend Junior Day visit to Eastern Illinois University added their first scholarship offers. Quinn Urwiler discusses adding his first offer from the in-state EIU Panthers and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We made a visit to Eastern Illinois on Sunday," Urwiler said. "The EIU coaches had been in touch with me earlier in the week and they really wanted myself and my brother to come down for a visit. Getting an offer from EIU was a surprise. I had a good feeling that they might offer me but it was still a real nice surprise."



Urwiler filled us in on his first impressions from Eastern Illinois University.

"EIU is a great program and they have a lot of good things ahead for them. I really like the coaches at EIU and I had a chance to talk to several coaches on Sunday. I also was able to watch a spring practice and the team looks pretty good. The players at EIU have definitely bought into the new coaches and you can see how the players respect the coaches and that respect also cones from the coaches to the players. I was also really happy for my little brother (Trey Urwiler) who also added his first offer from EIU. I didn't see that coming at all and I'm excited for him. Overall I had a good visit at EIU and it was fun."

Urwiler, who played running back and linebacker last season for Batavia was offered by the EIU Panthers as a linebacker.

"Eastern Illinois likes me as a linebacker and they expect me to be able to add more weight at the college level. They feel I can add more weight and strength over the next year or two and they really liked my junior video at linebacker and they like how I play."

Quinn Urwiler has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today