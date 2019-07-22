After a great visit I’m happy to say I’ll be continuing my academic and football career at the University of North Dakota. #FlagshipU #FightingHwaks @BubbaSchweigert @CoachHolinka @UndCoachSchmidt @EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB pic.twitter.com/p4Ool1ZTTq

Batavia (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Quinn Urwiler (6-foot-0, 180 pounds), decided to give North Dakota his verbal commitment on Sunday night. Urwiler, who was recruited by the Fighting Hawks as an outside linebacker discusses his college choice here.

"I'm really excited about my decision (to commit to North Dakota)," Urwiler said. "The coaches (at North Dakota) are great and they see big things in me.”

Urwiler discussed why he decided to commit to North Dakota.

"North Dakota just showed me so much love in the process. They really made me feel welcome and they have just been great. North Dakota recruited and offered me as an outside linebacker."

Urwiler, who played running back and linebacker last season for Batavia was offered by the EIU Panthers as a linebacker.

"I looked hard at both North Dakota along with Eastern Illinois. I would say the hardest part of the process for me was just being patient and waiting for teams to call and they say they are really interested. It's hard to tell with some schools just how interested they are. Committing to North Dakota is just a big weight off my shoulders. Now I can jsut focus on football and my senior year."

