Barrington (IL) senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Lukas Van Ness (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is back in team practices with his Broncos teammates this week and preparing for his upcoming senior season. VannNess, who committed to Iowa earlier this summer checks in and discusses his upcoming season and much more in this latest update.

"We've been back in practices since Monday," Van Ness said. "The team so far has been looking really good.The offense has been working hard and our defense has been pretty amazing so far. I'm excited and ready for the season."

Van Ness is still getting positive feedback from various fans and locals even a few months after committing to Iowa.

"It's been crazy how much feedback and response I've gotten from people I don't even know in Barrington and the surrounding area about my commitment to Iowa. Some time people will just come over and tell me congratulations on my decision. It's a very humbling feeling and it's always appreciated. I'm also very happy that my recruiting is over so I can just focus on the team."

So does his senior season feel any different to VanNess so far?

"It's definitely a different feeling this year. I notice that we are more of a family and it's great seeing how everyone is coming together. Everyone is working hard and we don't have any individual clique's and everyone is much more of a team this year. Everyone is playing as one and playing for each other and that's how good teams can become great. This group has really bonded. Our confidence is really high plus we have a lot of talent."

Does VanNess have any personal goals for this coming season?

"All of my top goals are team related. I'd love to have 15 plus sacks and my other goal is to be a captain and a leader for my team this season. Personally I would love to be an all conference, all area and an all state player. I have been able to put a lot of hard work to improve my game and getting recognized for that hard work would be great."

So which player on his team this season could be in line to have an eye opening season this fall?

"Dayven Shinhoster. He's a senior three year starter at linebacker. He knows all the calls and is just a very smart and skilled player. He's going to have a big season for sure."

Lukas VanNess is verbally committed to Iowa.