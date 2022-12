Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring former Fisher head coach and current Olympia assistant coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football small enrollment football across the state.

This latest edition Matt Leng and I break down the 2022 IHSA Football Class 4A thru Class 1A State Title Games as well as a look into severalissues facing IHSA Football this off season.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter