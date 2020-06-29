 Video, Analysis Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting QB Commit JJ McCarthy From Day 1 Of Elite 11
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 23:13:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Video, Analysis Of Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy From Day 1 Of Elite 11

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Nashville for the first day of the Elite 11 finals and saw Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy take part in the event.

Watch full clips of McCarthy from the session and get our analysis below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}