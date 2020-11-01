EdgyTim - Video: Boom Midwest 7on7

Video: Boom Midwest 7on7
The Wolverine recruiting insider EJ Holland checked out Boom on Saturday taking part in the Pylon 7on7 in Crown Point Indiana. Below are just some highlights video from EJ Holland and make sire to follow EJ Holland @EJHolland_TW
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is so SMOOTH! #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/ZUVPsSCiZ9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) gives his team the lead in the title game #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/6WVKgjfgLs— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rising 2023 WR and Michigan target Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik) with the TD snag #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/c894Xp2H15— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) with a TD in the title game #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/81C20h6FrB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) goes deep for a TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/MNikFcDXYv— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) goes deep for a TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/EZL2Qxo1ql— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Elite 2023 WR and Michigan target Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) goes deep for a TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/P7N9dodAS5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) in the end zone again #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/U2knql4DTP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Doesn’t get much easier than this 😂 Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) with the TD @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mp2Q11qV2y— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rising 2023 WR and Michigan target Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) with an easy score #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/fSo666j8zu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) with a spectacular catch!!! 😮😮😮 @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FMRigPGUPi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Too easy! Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) is taking over @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8LHE2LQ0TJ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) scores the first TD of the day @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dywyMzBA8b— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020
Rising 2023 WR and Michigan target Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) making things shake early #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oT4nD0nRg7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 31, 2020