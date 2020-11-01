 EdgyTim - Video: Boom Midwest 7on7
Video: Boom Midwest 7on7

The Wolverine recruiting insider EJ Holland checked out Boom on Saturday taking part in the Pylon 7on7 in Crown Point Indiana. Below are just some highlights video from EJ Holland and make sire to follow EJ Holland @EJHolland_TW

