EdgyTim - Video: EDGYStream with Thornton HOF HC Bill Mosel

Check out the latest EDGYStream video interview today. Former Thornton Township IHSFCA Hall of Fame coach Bill Mosel joins us for this latest interview. Mosel, who has moved to Florida is helping his son William Mosel coaching at Riverview High School. Mosel touches on several subjects including how his program was able to deal with COVID in Florida, fills us in on Illinois new DL coach and former Thornton Wildcat Terrance Jamison and much more here.

