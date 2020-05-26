Video: EDGYZoom with Jordan Diamomd. Diamond, who was a four star ranked offensive tackle in the State of Illinois Class of 2012, played for Auburn and also Miami of Ohio is now an assistant coach at Simeon along with teaching offensive line play for EFT Sports Performance.

Diamond, who has worked closely with Simeon and latest Minnesota verbal commit three star ranked OT Cameron James over the past year breaks down Cameron James overall game and much more here.