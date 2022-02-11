Video: Emergency 3rd and Leng Podcast

Make sure to listen and watch an emergency edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football small enrollment football across the state. Today's emergency edition looks at the IHSA passing 1-32 seeding for all IHSA Football playoffs starting this fall. WeE also address the surging 8 man football question for the IHSA and much more in this latest emergency edition.