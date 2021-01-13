 EdgyTim - Video: Maroa athletes talk #HearOurVoiceIllinois challenge
Video: Maroa athletes talk #HearOurVoiceIllinois challenge

Check out the latest EDGYStream video interview today. Maroa Forsyth athletes have started the student led #HearOurVoiceIllinois challenge as Maroa Forsyth senior QB Wade Jostes and senior RB/LB Bryson Boes discuss the idea behind the challenge along with how all IHSA student athletes can take part.

{{ article.author_name }}