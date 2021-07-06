Video: My Take Johnston City S Auston Brown to Wisconsin

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Johnston City three star ranked safety Austin Brown who gave the University of Wisconsin his verbal commitment on the Fourth of July.

So what are the Wisconsin Badgers getting in Austin Brown? What is Brown's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Wisconsin Badgers? What does adding Austin Brown to the Badgers mean to the State of Illinois recruiting efforts of the Wisconsin Badgers?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Johnston City and Wisconsin verbal commit Austin Brown here.

