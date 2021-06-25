Video: My Take on Jalen Handford to Central Michigan

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Warren Township 2022 3 star ranked outside linebacker Jalen Handford, who has given Central Michigan his verbal commitment earlier this week.

So what are the CMU Chippewas getting in Jalen Handford? What is Handford's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Chippewas? What does adding Jalen Handford to the CMU Chippewas Class of 2022 mean to the CMU class? Is Handford a potential steal for Central Michigan?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Warren Township and Central Michigan verbal commitmentJalen Handford here.

