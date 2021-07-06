Video: My Take on Jared Badie to Illinois

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Oswego East three star ranked 2022 OLB Jared Badie who gave the University of Illinois his verbal commitment on the Fourth of July.

So what are the Illinois Fighting Illini getting in Jared Badie? What is Badie's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Fighting Illini? What does adding Jared Badie to the Fighting Illini mean to the in-state State of Illinois recruiting efforts?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Oswego East and Illinois verbal commit Jared Badie here.

