Video: My Take on Kaden Cobb to Ball State

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on Fenwick 2022 3 star ranked quarterback Kaden Cobb, who gave Ball State University his verbal commitment earlier this week.

So what are the Ball State Cardinals getting in Kaden Cobb? What is Cobb's strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Cardinals? What does adding Kaden Cobb to the Cardinals mean to the Ball State Land of Lincoln recruiting efforts?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on Fenwick and Ball State verbal commitment QB Kaden Cobb here.

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook