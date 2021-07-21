 EdgyTim - Video: My Take on STCE QB Nathan Hayes to NDSU
Video: My Take on STCE QB Nathan Hayes to NDSU

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran digs in and give you his take on St. Charles East 2022 QB Nathan Hayes who gave the North Dakota State Bison his verbal commitment earlier this week.

So what are the NDSU Bison getting in Nathan Hayes? What is Hayes strengths and where does he project at the next level for the Bison? What does adding Nathan Hayes do for the NDSU Bison Class of 2022 State of Illinois recruiting efforts?

CLICK HERE to watch the My Take on St. Charles East and latest NDSU verbal commit Nathan Hayes here.

