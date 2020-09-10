EdgyTim - Video: Now What September 9th 2020 edition

Make sure to watch the latest edition of What Now, September 9th 2020 edition.

Lots going on these days with IHSA football including a recent student/parent rally in Wheaton, plus other state's finding a way to reverse the COVID corse and decide to play football this fall.

Can the State of Illinois follow the others lead? What questions should be asked right now regarding spring football and beyond? Do we need a stronger, clearer voice to represent IHSA Football now more than ever?