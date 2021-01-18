EdgyTim - Video: One on One with Martin ODonnell

Check out the latest EDGYStream video interview today. EDGYTIM visits with former Downers Grove South and Illinois 5 star ranked OL Martin ODonnell. ODonnell, who also does color analysis for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini football games reflects back on his high school playing days and much more. ODonnell is also joined bu a "surprise" guest in his former high school head coach John Belskis.

