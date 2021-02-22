EdgyTim - Video: Pylon 7on7 Highlights

Video: Pylon 7on7 Highlights
The Wolverine recruiting guru EJ Holland covered this past weekend's Pylon 7on7 East Regional tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Holland shot video highlights of several top performers from Illinois based Boom Midwest at the weekend tournament here.
Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik) gets in the end zone. Michigan was the first to offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AOxzWqIqu6— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Elite 2024 Chicagoland WR I’Marion Stewart (@IMarion_Stewart) gets in the end zone. Already has a trio of P5 offers. pic.twitter.com/gzS4EpyjYm— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 ATH and top Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) gets in the end zone #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rYAo2D5OPr— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) gets behind the defense for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IoqumoMfNt— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) gets in the end zone again #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q3PNsIWo2U— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) scores the opening TD in a huge Boom vs. Cam Newton clash #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jtmH2s2y8i— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) picks up a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/k64eiUp2dL— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) gets in the end zone #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gU7tyXPdvu— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) with a TD grab on the wheel! Boom takes down Cam Newton in OT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vBnf9OhP2j— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021
How bad is Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) being held today? Just look at his shirt. pic.twitter.com/LxsEA3iA0g— "EJ Holland" 💎🤲🏼 (@EJHolland_TW) February 21, 2021