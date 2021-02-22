 EdgyTim - Video: Pylon 7on7 Highlights
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 10:39:28 -0600') }} football

Video: Pylon 7on7 Highlights

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

The Wolverine recruiting guru EJ Holland covered this past weekend's Pylon 7on7 East Regional tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Holland shot video highlights of several top performers from Illinois based Boom Midwest at the weekend tournament here.

