 EdgyTim - Video: Recruiting Talk with Clint Cosgrove
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 07:12:09 -0500') }}

Video: Recruiting Talk with Clint Cosgrove

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Make sure to watch the latest 20 Minutes Video Chat as EDGYTIM introduces you to brand new Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analysis Clint Cosgrove. Cosgrove, a Chicago resident who has been around the sport of football his entire life is a former college coach who brings a tremendous resume to the Rivals.com network.

Get to know Clint Cosgrove in this latest 20 Minutes interview along with gaining more insights on the entire current recruiting process here.

