Make sure to check out the brand new edition of The EDGYcast as EDGYTIM publisher Tim OHalloran visits with Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analysis Clint Cosgrove. EDGYTIM and Clint discuss the impact of the transfer portal and COVID year has had on high school football recruiting now and also moving forward for the Class of 2024 and beyond.

Make sure to follow Clint Cosgrove on Twitter @Rivals_Clint and Tim OHalloran on Twitter @EDGYTIM today!