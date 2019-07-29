Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson senior safety recruit Jordan Vincent (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) made a visit to Eastern Illinois on Friday morning and on Friday night gave the in-state Panthers his verbal commitment. Vincent discusses his college choice here.

"I visited EIU on Friday," Vincent said. "I had a great visit and we talked everything over on the way home from EIU with my family. I pretty much knew that I was ready to commit to EIU and my family was also onboard, so I called back the EIU coaches and committed."

Vincent filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the EIU Panthers.

"A lot of schools talked about their interest in me but they either passed on me or they just didn't feel comfortable pulling the trigger on me. Yet EIU saw my abilities and didn't feel any need to hesitate to offer me. They have been very straight forward in what they want. After visiting EIU I feel like they truly have something special coming in the next few years with the new coaching staff. I want to be a part of what is going to be a great time for EIU football."

So who else did Vincent consider in his decision process?

"I also looked pretty hard at North Dakota and a few other schools, but I kind of already had my eye on EIU from the start."

Vincent is also thrilled to have made his college choice this summer.

"I'm definitely glad it's over because now this allows me to give 100 percent attention to my high school team and go win a state championship. The hardest part of the process was just finding the school that was the right fit for me. When you start talking colleges its the place where it is going to be the starting block for the rest of your life."

