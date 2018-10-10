Highland Park (Ill.) senior wide receiver Giancarlo Volpentesta (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has decided to accept a preferred walk-on roster spot and gave North Dakota State his verbal commitment. Volpentesta discusses his decision here.

"I camped this summer with North Dakota State and I really had a great experience ," Volpentesta said. "I also went and made a game day visit when they played South Dakota State and I knew after that game day visit I wanted to play for North Dakota State."

Volpentesta, who was recruited by the NDSU staff as a athlete recruit discussed why he decided to pledge to the Bison.

"North Dakota State has just great people and everyone just makes you feel very comfortable and welcome. The football program is also one big family and the coaches really get a long great with the players. The NDSU coaches really showed me a lot of love during the recruiting process. I was impressed at how much they worked with me at the NDSU camp and really showed interest in me at the camp and really ever since the camp. NDSU is just an amazing school and the football program is also amazing. I just was so blown away with everything they have to offer."

Volpentesta also had some additional college attention and looked at some other options.

"I was drawing some interest from Eastern Michigan along with Ball State. I also had a few offers from smaller level schools . I was always looking hard at NDSU and they honestly became the school to beat for me right after I camped with them this summer."

Volpentesta is also thrilled to put his recruiting behind him.

"It was definitely a relief to just finally be done with my recruiting process. It's a big weight off my shoulders and I'm just very happy with my decision."

Next up for Volpentesta is helping his team get back into the state playoffs.

"We are 3-4 right now and we play Maine West and Maine East over the next two seasons and we need to win out to have a shot at the state playoffs. I'm excited and just ready to go and play all out. Our playoffs begin this week."

Giancarlo Volpentesta is verbally committed to North Dakota State.

