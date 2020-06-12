Appreciate everyone who has helped me through this process and to the ISU coaching staff for really believing in me. With that being said I have decided to stay home and verbally commit to Illinois State! #gobirds pic.twitter.com/MMyTE1pWfY

Normal (Ill.) West senior tight end recruit Corey Walker(6-foot-6, 220 pounds) added his first scholarship offer last week, and this afternoon gave in town Illinois State University his verbal commitment Walker discusses his decision here.

"I've been just thinking a lot about everything the last few days," Walker said. "I've been watching Illinois State sports all of my life. I've always wanted to play in front of all my family and friends and I'm happy about my decision."

Walker, who is also a standout basketball player at Normal West discussed what factors stood out to him about Illinois State.

"Illinois State is home. Illinois State was offering me an opportunity to play at home and get an education and I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity. I talked it over with a lot of my family and some friends and coaches. Illinois State is the best decision for me and my family. Illinois State also offers a strong business program so academically ISU is also a good fit for me."

Walker was seeing his recruiting stock rise a bit this summer and was starting to draw increased recruiting attention.

"I was in touch with schools like Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Iowa, Western Illinois and Bowling Green. A lot of those schools like me and wanted me to be patient. I've been really looking at everything lately and the whole COVID-19 deal makes you think more about everything. I really felt that the recruiting process was already dragging for a long time and I'm happy to make my decision. It takes a lot of pressure off for sure."

Walker was recruited by the ISU Redbirds as a tight end/defensive end recruit.

"They like me as either a tight end or as a defensive end. I'm planning to play both positions this season for my school. I'm really open position wise for college. It's all football to me and I'll play anywhere to help the team."

Walker is also excited to get back to work soon with his team both on the football field and on the hardwood.

"Our football team was cleared to start conditioning next week. I'm also playing AAU basketball this summer and I'm just exited to get out of the house and back working with my teams."

Walker is now the third known in state pledge for Illinois State and head coach Brock Spack in the Class of 2021. Walker joins Lake Zurich S Jack Dwyer and Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin LB Reese Edwards as in state pledges to Illinois State.

