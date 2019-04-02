Elmhurst (Ill.) York junior offensive tackle prospect Jack Wall (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) also spent his spring break on the road making some college visits. Wall recaps his week-long travels and more in this latest recruiting update.

"It was a pretty busy week last week," Wall said. "I visited Illinois, Illinois State, Holy Cross and also Princeton and I really enjoyed all four visits."

Wall recapped his visits including his first stop to the University of Illinois.

"I was able to go to Illinois and I was able to tour the campus along with getting to see a spring practice. The coaches and recruiting guys showed me around and I also really enjoyed getting to see the spring practice. I was able to talk with the offensive line coach Bob McClain along with my recruiting coach (Bob Ligashesky). The Illinois coaches said that they would be in my school this spring. I was really impressed with the coaches at Illinois and everyone was really friendly. I also had a nice conversation with head coach Lovie Smith and the players and coaches really made me feel welcomed at Illinois."

Wall then checked out Illinois State.

"I also enjoyed my visit to Illinois State. I had a chance to sit in on a positional meeting at ISU and I was also able to spend time with offensive line coach Harold Etheridge before practice. The spring practice was fun to watch and they just bring a lot of energy. I was also impressed with the atmosphere at Illinois State and seeing how well the players and the coaches get along and interact. Illinois State is also planning to be back in my school this spring to watch me workout."

Wall then headed out East and visited both Holy Cross and Princeton.

"Holy Cross has been in touch with me for awhile now and wanted me to come out to visit. I had an awesome visit to Holy Cross. They have a new athletic center for all sports but the football program has a lot of new meeting rooms and workout facilities in that center. They just have a really nice set up. I was able to talk with my recruiting coach Scott James and we talked about what Holy Cross is looking for in a player. I also had a chance to talk with head coach Bob Chesney for a few minutes and overall I had a great visit."

"Princeton had a junior day event and they had a huge turnout of kids, at least 400 to 500 kids. I had a great visit to Princeton and I really likes the facilities and also met some of the coaches at Princeton. It was hard to just get a better feel for everything with so many kids but I'm still excited to have made the visit and seen Princeton in person."

So what's next for Wall?

"I'm planning to visit Northwestern in two weeks. I'm also looking at maybe visiting WIU for it's spring game."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today