Walsh discusses his Minnesota pledge

Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy three star ranked junior WR/TE recruit Pierce Walsh (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) decided on Monday night to give the University of Minnesota his verbal commitment. Walsh, who made a return visit to Minnesota last Friday with his family decided he had found a school to call home. Walsh discusses his commitment decision to the University of Minnesota here.

"I decided to head out to Minnesota last Friday one more time for a visit with my family," Walsh said. "I wanted my Mom to see and experience Minnesota in person. She had already seen several of the schools I had interested in except Minnesota. I stayed at Minnesota from Friday until Saturday night and we talked later that night and I knew I was ready to commit to Minnesota."

So why Minnesota for Walsh?

"The people at Minnesota are great and it's just a very good overall environment. I'm a Midwest guy through and through and Minnesota just feels like the right place and the best fit for me. Minnesota is also closer to home compared to some of the other schools I looked harder at this spring. Minnesota also has a lot to offer both on the field and in the class room. Academically, Minnesota has a great business school and that was another key factor in my decision. Playing for Minnesota will be tough and it will also be a challenge, but it will also be a great journey that I'm really excited and looking forward towards. I'll also come out of Minnesota with a great education and my family is also really excited about my decision."

So which school did Walsh consider before committing to the Gophers?

"I looked pretty hard at Rutgers, Duke, Miami of Ohio along with Army. I had offers from all of those schools except Duke. All of those schools also had a lot to offer and they gave me a lot to think about, but the overall fit for me at Minnesota was just too hard for me to pass up."

Is Walsh glad to have his recruiting process now behind him this spring?

"I wouldn't say I'm glad the recruiting process is over, but more like I'm just relieved. The hardest part of the recruiting process for me was all of the travel to different schools and camps. I did it because it's part of the process, but I'm just excited to have made my decision."

Pierce Walsh is verbally committed to the University of Minnesota.



