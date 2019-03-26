Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior offensive guard recruit Khalyl Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) hit the road in a big way and made an unofficial campus visit to the University of South Dakota. Warren, who also added an offer on the visit from the Coyotes recaps his visit along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I went out to South Dakota on Saturday for a visit," Warren said. "It was a long drive for us, like eight and a half hours long but it was something I've been wanting to do and it was a great visit."

Warren gave us his impressions of his first visit to South Dakota.

"The visit to South Dakota went alright. It was a new experience and it was also a different culture and it was also great to come away with another scholarship offer from them. It was also good to get to know the coaches at South Dakota better and I was also able to see the school in person and get a better idea about the school and the football team. South Dakota has a great weight room and they are also doing a ton of renovations to the facilities including the Dome that they play in. They also offer my major (Animal Science) and it's also a strong program academically."

Is distance a factor at all for Warren?

"No it's not at all. If I find a school that's a great fit for me making those long drives is totally fine. My family is also on board and good with me going to a school like South Dakota that's far away from home if that's the best place for me."

Warren has also continued to draw new recruiting looks this spring.

"Lately the coaches from Air Force have been showing interest along with the coaches from Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Alabama State, Yale and a few others. Things have definitely picked up for me."

So what's next for Warren?

"Right now I don't have any visits planned. I'm getting ready for a few camps coming up. I'll be going to the Opening in St. Louis in April and I was also invited to tryout for Team USA."

Khalyl Warren has scholarship offers from South Dakota, Illinois State and Southern Miss.