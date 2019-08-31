Watch List: 2021 Defensive Linemen
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
DE Tommy Matheson Warren Township 6-foot-4, 240 pounds 2021
DE Ryan Whelan Brother Rice 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2021
DE Charlie Nicoll Batavia 6-foot-4, 235 pounds 2021
DE Aidan Ralph DeLaSalle 6-foot-4 200 pounds 2021
DL Sam Pryor Kaneland 6-foot-1, 270 pounds 2021
DE Tristian Wright Chicago Curie 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2021
DE/OLB Brad Walker Jr. Huntley 6-foot-2, 240 pounds 2021
DE Ryan Keeler Nazareth Academy 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021
DL Dominick Bass Morgan Park 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021
DT Amarion Jones Oak Park River Forest 6-foot-4, 285 pounds 2021