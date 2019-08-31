News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 07:13:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch List: 2021 Defensive Linemen

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.

Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.

(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)

DE Tommy Matheson Warren Township 6-foot-4, 240 pounds 2021

DE Ryan Whelan Brother Rice 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2021

DE Charlie Nicoll Batavia 6-foot-4, 235 pounds 2021

DE Aidan Ralph DeLaSalle 6-foot-4 200 pounds 2021

DL Sam Pryor Kaneland 6-foot-1, 270 pounds 2021

DE Tristian Wright Chicago Curie 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2021

DE/OLB Brad Walker Jr. Huntley 6-foot-2, 240 pounds 2021

DE Ryan Keeler Nazareth Academy 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021

DL Dominick Bass Morgan Park 6-foot-4, 250 pounds 2021

DE/OLB Aidan Ralph DeLaSalle 6-foot-3, 186 pounds 2021

DT Amarion Jones Oak Park River Forest 6-foot-4, 285 pounds 2021

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}