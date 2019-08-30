Watch List: 2021 Offensive Line
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
OL Cameron James Simeon 6-foot-8, 280 pounds 2021
OL Will McCorkle Carmel 6-foot-3, 255 pounds 2021
OL Easton Paul OL 6'4"/265 2021 Bloomington Central Catholic 2021
OL Gennings Dunker Lena Winslow 6-foot-4, 265 pounds 2021 (Iowa)
OL Marvin Phillips Curie 6-foot-3, 280 pounds 2021
OL Ian Erickson OL 6'5 250 2021 St. Charles North 2021
OL/DL Carmine Bastone St. Charles North 6-foot-2, 235 pounds
OL Corey Krueger St. Charles North 6-foot-5, 295 pounds 2021
OL Jake Borman Burlington Central 6-foot-3, 260 pounds 2021
OL Jackson Herringa Batavia 6-foot-8, 220 pounds 2021
OL Ashton Roden Batavia 6-foot-3, 250 pounds 2021
OL Tommy Smith Rock Island 6-foot-3, 275 pounds 2021
OL Yaser Alawadi Maine East 6-foot-5, 255 pounds 2021
OL Jeremiah Pittman St Viator 6-foot-2, 270 pounds 2021
OL Tristan Melvin St. Edward 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2021
OL Devin Hale Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 6-foot-2, 280 pounds 2021
OL/DL Jack Walsh OL 6'3 250 2021 Fremd 2021
OT Dawson Peter, OT, 6'3, 240, 2021 Johnsburg 2021
OT Keshaun Jones T Centralia /6-4/245 2021
OL Erik Tyler Springfield SE 6-foot-4, 275 pounds 2021
OL Dagan Miller Montini 6-foot-3, 260 pounds 2021
OL Malik Williams Curie 6-foot-4, 275 pounds 2021
OL/DL Coran Woods Oswego East 6-foot-4, 240 pounds 2021
OL Joshua Kreutz Loyola Academy 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2021
OL Torrence Gresham Phillips 6-foot-1, 305 pounds 2021
OT Zach Barley Plainfield East 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2021
OL Pat Coogan Marist 6-foot-5, 275 pounds 2021
OL Jamie Moran Fenwick 6-foot-4, 255 pounds 2021
OL Saveyon Henderson Crete-Monee 6-foot-4, 300 pounds 2021
OL Sam Buck Highland 6-foot-3, 275 pounds 2021