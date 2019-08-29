Watch List: 2021 Running Backs
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
RB Willie Shaw Brother Rice 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2021
RB Elijah Jordan Naperville North 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2021
RB Kaden King Prairie Central 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2021
RB/DB Ja’Aire Mack Joliet Catholic 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 2021
RB/DB Devean Washington Joliet Catholic 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2021
RB Jeremy Schooler Belleville East 5-foot-10, 175 pounds 2021
RB Tajheem Lawson Marian Catholic 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021
RB Syone Usma-Harper Carmel 5-foot-11, 180 pounds 2021
RB Alex Sweetland Springfield SHG 5-foot-9, 160 pounds 2021
RB Jalen Johnson Chicago Leo 5-foot-10, 2021
RB Amarius Weatherspoon Solorio 6'0" 180 2021
RB Demaris Dumas Phillips 5-foot-9, 160 pounds 2021
RB Justin Johnson Edwardsville 5-foot-11, 191 pounds 2021
RB Nate Thomas St. Laurence 5-foot-9, 195 pounds 2021
RB Kyle Franklin Immaculate Conception 5-foot-8, 170 pounds 2021
RB Maurice Edwards Grayslake Central 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021
RB Nick DeMarco St. Charles North 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021
RB Trenton Howland Joliet West 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2021
RB Jamal Johnson Lincoln-Way East 5-foot-9, 175 pounds 2021