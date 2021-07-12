Watch List: 2023 QB Josh Holst

Marengo (Ill.) junior quarterback prospect Josh Holst (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) is a relatively newcomers to the quarterback position but at times looked like a seasoned veteran at a handful of college camps this summer. Make sure you get to know Marengo junior QB Josh Holst in this latest recruiting news update.

"Lately I've been just back working with my receivers and throwing with the guys," Holst said. "We are back in team camp now and I'm focused on my team and building up our bond and connection. "

Holst recapped his recent summer college camps.

"I went to all three North Central College camps along with going to camps at Kentucky and also NIU. I fell like my best camp this summer was at the second North Central College camp. I tested and ran really well at that camp and the camp also had a lot of college coaches who I talked to during and after that camp. I thought that the college camps ended up being a good experience for me. I was able to learn a lot at those camps from the college coaches and it really helped my overall game. I've only been playing quarterback since my freshman year so I still have a lot I need to learn and improve at the position. The college coaches really helped me with my overall fundamentals. They gave me great feedback and focused on helping me correcting a few things that will make me a better quarterback."

Holst also filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this summer.

"I'm working hard on improving my footwork and also having a quicker release along with having better accuracy. I feel like my strengths are that I'm a pretty athletic player and I can run the football pretty well. I also have pretty good touch on my throws and I'm going to keep working on everything this summer."

So what can we expect from the Marengo Indians this coming fall?

"We are losing a lot of seniors from the spring team, but we also have a good group of younger guys who are filling in really well so far. We should be up there again this season and we need to keep working hard and improving our connection as a team this summer."







