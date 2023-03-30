Minooka (Ill.) junior running back prospect Joey Partridge (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) had a very strong 2022 junior season for the Minooka Indians and head coach Matt Harding. Partridge is no question a name to watch this spring and summer and Partridge recaps his latest recruiting news in this update. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2024 here.

"I was able to make a visit on Saturday to Ball State," Partridge said. "We had quite a few college coaches in school back early in the year and we are expecting more coaches to come in starting next week. which is exciting."

Partridge recapped his recent spring practice visit to Ball State.

"I went to Ball State on Saturday for a spring practice visit and I had a really good time. This was my first ever college visit so it was just exciting. I was able to watch the Ball State spring practice and it was fun to just see the team working with the coaches and the practice was really fast paced. I was able to see the campus and the facilities and I also had a chance to talk with my recruiting coach (Colin Johnson) along with the Ball State running backs coach (Joey Hecklinski). The Ball State coaches said they would be back in school in April."

So what other schools have shown interest in Partridge this spring?

"Besides Ball State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Drake, Butler, Minnesota State (D2) plus Valparaiso. A lot of the schools recruiting me said they want to see me in a camp this summer. I'm looking at camping this summer at Lindenwood for the Mega Camp along with Drake, Lake Forest College, North Central College and I might also camp at both Illinois State and also Eastern Illinois."

So how will Partridge's game (who rushed for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022) be improved in 2023?

"I'm definitely looking to catch more passes out of the backfield along with just running harder at all times. Looking back at last season I think at times I hesitated waiting for holes to open when I should have attacked more often. I've also been working hard on my overall speed and just having more burst and explosiveness."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today