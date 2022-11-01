Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic junior safety prospect Harlon May (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is having an impressive junior season for the Corsairs and head coach Jason McKie this fall. May, who is getting ready for the Corsairs Class 5A Round 2 IHSA state playoff game set for Saturday hosting Sycamore recaps his season along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"We have been just taking it all week by week and we've made a lot of changes since the beginning of the season" May said. "I'm proud of how we turned things around as a team and as a football program. It's all been starting to come together for us at the right time."

May was able to make a recent college game day visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I made a game day visit last Saturday to Miami of Ohio and it was a great game and a great experience. They have just a great atmosphere at Miami and everyone was really friendly and welcoming. The Miami coaches remembered my name right away and just made me feel very welcomed. I was able to take a full tour of the campus and the facilities at Miami of Ohio and everything is really impressive. I was also able to talk with head coach Chuck Martin and a few of the other coaches at Miami on the game day visit. They like my game and want me to stay in touch with them. Overall, Miami of Ohio was a great place to visit and overall it was pretty impressive."

So which schools have also reached out to May this fall?

"I've been getting follows from schools like Miami of Ohio, Ball State, North Dakota State along with Kent State, Western Michigan and a few other schools. I also have game invites from Ball State and North Dakota State."

So how has May's game improved this season compared to last year?

"I feel I have just much better cover skills this season. I'm also much better at reading defenses and getting in and out of my transitions better. I feel I'm also a much more physical player this year and just being a better overall tackler and finisher."

So once the off-season is here this winter does May have any set plans?

"I'm planning to get back with my guy Pete Houlihan at Win Performance and just work on my overall game and fundamentals. I also plan to hit the weight room hard and I also train with my Dad in the off-season."



