Minooka (Ill.) junior outside linebacker prospect Brady Kozlowski (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) had a very impressive 2023 season as a key starter and impact defender for the Minooka Indians and head coach Matt Harding. Kozlowski, who is a multi-sport athlete is no question a name to watch this coming football season. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"We are on a break now from football team camp and we report back in a few weeks for practices," Kozlowski said. "The team has been working hard all summer and we really came together at the Illinois Wesleyan overnight camp."

Kozlowski, who has also been juggling football and travel baseball this summer filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"The only football camp I went to this summer was at North Central College and overall that was a very good camp. I went up against some great competition at the NCC camp and I was also able to be seen by several different college coaches. I'm also getting follows on social media from some different coaches from North Dakota State, Yale, Toledo and several others.I'm planning to send out my first three game highlights to the college coaches this season and hopefully draw more looks and attention this season."

So how has Kozlowski's game progressed and improved from a season ago?

"I just feel like I'm a much better overall player this summer. Last season it took me a game or two to get used to the speed of the game at the varsity level. I feel like I'm going to be much better at stopping the run and setting the edge. My reads are also better this summer and I'm also just more experienced as a player now. My work ethic is strong and my goal is to always outwork everyone. My goal are always the team goals first and just help us win games. I want to have a high numbers of tackles and just make big plays for my team this season."

Kozlowski is now focused on working out and being ready to report back for practices starting on August 12th.

"We open the season at Rock Island and that's a long drive, but it's also a chance for us to get away and focus in on the game. Our conference is always tough and this year we have Bolingbrook joining the conference so the league will be even tougher. We have a lot of talented kids on our team and we will be ready for Week 1."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today