Watch List: 2026 QB Colten Knoedler

Chatham (Ill.) Glenwood (3-1) junior dual threat quarterback prospect Colten Knoedler (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) has been on a handful of recruiting radar screens heading into this season and that group of college coaches will grow considerably this fall. Knoedler, who is coming off a huge 45-17 upset win over Class 4A state power Rochester is a name to get to know this season. Knoedler breaks down his season so far along with his latest football recruiting news here.

"It was a big win over Rochester and now we are back to work preparing to play (Decatur) MacArthur on Friday," Knoedler said. "We are having a good season so far but we also know we still have a lot of work to do. We can play even better than we've shown so far this season."

Knoedler, a three sport athlete who is also a high honors student in the class room recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I ended up camping last summer to the North Central College camp, Illinois and also Illinois State. I've been in contact with one of the coaches at Illinois State and I sent them my film from this season. Overall I really enjoyed the one day camps this summer and it was good to just get out and compete along with working with the college coaches. I'm pretty busy over the summer between football, basketball and baseball camps and travel ball but I'm definitely going to play to go to more camps this coming winter and spring."

So how has Knodler's overall game changed and improved from a season ago?

"I'm definitely bigger and stronger compared to last year. I also really focused more on just improving my overall mechanics. I work with my coaches at school and I also went to Coach Derek Leonard passing camp and that also really helped me improve my game."

Does Knoedler have a dream school?

"I would say that my dream school is Illinois. It's close to home and it's also the state school."