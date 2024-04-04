Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore tight end/defensive end prospect Joey Quinn (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) played for the Caravan on the sophomore level in 2023 but look for Quinn to have every chance to contribute to the back to back Class 7A state champion Mount Carmel Caravan this coming season. Get to know this latest underclassmen name to watch here.

"I played last season on the sophomore level and played mainly tight end," Quinn said. "I played mainly defensive end as a freshman and then tight end last season. I got a playoff call up this past season and it was just really exciting to be a part of it and I learned a lot from that experience."

Quinn filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I'm just a sophomore so coaches aren't really allowed to talk to me. We always have a lot of different college coaches in school and we had quite a few of them in school back in January. I know that the coaches from Missouri, Penn State, Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame and also Vanderbilt all made in school visits and they talked to my coaches about me. We are also expecting more and more coaches back in school later this month and it's always exciting when the coaches watch our morning workouts."

Quinn, who is also a solid student in the classroom discussed what he's working on to improve his game this off season.

"I'm working on adding more speed and improve my footwork and overall agility. I have pretty good size and I want to add more good weight and strength along with improving my overall quickness, especially at defensive end. I work with my coaches at school along with going with Braeden (Jones) and working with his trainers."

Also look for Quinn to be very active with various camps this summer.

"A lot of the college coaches who have been in school have all invited me to camp with them this summer."

