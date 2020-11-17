EdgyTim - Watch List: ATH Chris Taylor

Normal (Ill.) Community sophomore athlete prospect Chris Taylor (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) has yet to hit the varsity level for the Ironmen, yet if his game at the recently held Peoria area Ball4Life Open 7on7 is any indication, expect big things from Harris this spring. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2023 here.

"The Ball4Life 7on7 was a fun event," Harris said. "It was just good to go out and compete against some really strong players. I knew some of those same kids from all over Central Illinois and it was good."

Harris reflected back on his 2019 season and how his game has changed from his freshman year to his game today.

"I played on the freshman and JV last season and I played both running back and defensive back. I thought I had a pretty decent season. I had 4-5 interceptions and I also had like 9-10 rushing touchdowns. My goal is to next play on the varsity level and .do whatever I can to help us win games. We had team contact days this fall and I was able to play running back. The fall contact days went well for us and it was just good to get back together as a team and get some work in. I've always played running back and defensive back but I'm also open to playing anywhere on the field."

So what part of his overall game has Harris been focused on improving this fall?

"On defense I've been working on just making better reads. On offense I'm working on just being able to follow my blockers better and just waiting for my blocks to set up. I also run track for my school and I'm always working on my speed and quickness in either football or track all the time."

Harris is also still adjusting to not having a fall football season.

"I was pretty upset when the IHSA moved the football season from the fall to the spring. It's just really different not having football at this time of the year. I've been just trying to take advantage of the extra time to get ready for the season. I've been working on improving my footwork plus lifting with the team whenever we are allowed."

Does Harris have a dream school?

"I've always liked Missouri since they are close to home, but lately I've also been really liking Illinois. Illinois is even closer to home plus I like Lovie Smith."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today



