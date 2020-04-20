Naperville (Ill.) North junior athlete recruit Connor Corrigan (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is a talented player who could wind up playing at a few different positions at the college level. Get to know this latest name on the rise in the Class of 2021 here.

"I was able to add my first offer about a week ago from Indiana State," Corrigan said. "I didn't see the offer coming at all and the first contact I had with the coaches at Indiana State was when they offered me a scholarship."

Corrigan filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well. Indiana State was my first offer and I've also been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois. I was hoping to get out this spring and make several college visits but those have all been cancelled. I had plans to see Western Michigan, NIU and South Dakota. I'm hoping that I can get out to make some of those visits later in the spring or early this summer, but it all depends on when the virus is finally cleared up."

Corrigan is also drawing recruiting attention at a few different positions for the college level.

"I've played defensive end and linebacker and some colleges also want to see me play at outside linebacker. I'm willing to play anywhere the college coaches feel I can help the team. I just want to get a chance to play football in college at the highest level I can and I'm pretty open when it comes to a position."

So what part of his overall game has Corrigan focused on improving this off season?

"I've been working hard on just getting my strength up. Last season I was just not as strong as I wanted to be and that also included adding more good weight. I focused hard on lifting along with my diet. I eliminated processed foods and added a lot more protein into my diet and it's made a big difference. I'm up to 225 pounds now and I feel much stronger."

Corrigan is also looking forward to his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"We will be much better this season. We have a lot of kids coming back with experience and everyone is really working hard and much more focused."

