EdgyTim - Watch List: ATH Den Juette

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick junior athlete prospect Den Juette (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) is a multi-sport athlete who took a year away from football as a sophomore but has since returned and has been working this fall with the Friars in team camp. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2022 here.

"I've played football since middle school all the way through my freshman year, then I took last year off to focus on basketball," Juette said. "I've played with guys like Eian (Pugh), Kaden (Cobb) and a lot of other kids and they helped talked me back into considering playing football again and I'm really happy they did. I really missed football and missed playing with my friends and I'm excited to be back."

Juette has been using the most of the Friars recent fall contact days.

"I've been playing defense and I'm getting used to playing cornerback. I've played on both sides of the football in the past but for now I'm focused on defense. I was able to get a lot more work in this fall on defense and I feel like I've been making good progress. I'm also juggling basketball and those contact days and I'm still playing basketball this winter."

So what pat of his game has Juette planning to focus on improving this winter.

"I just need to know playing the defensive back position better and just get better with my overall fundamentals. I'm working on everything this fall and I'll keep working on those things this winter. I've been training with Todd Howard who's been really helping me improve my overall game."

Juette and the Friars are looking forward to getting back on the football field this spring.

"I know we will have a great season. We have a ton of great players back and I'm just excited to be back playing football and playing with my friends. I want to do whatever I can to help us win."

Does Juette have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Arizona State. I just really like the campus and the school just seems like it would be a great fit for me."



