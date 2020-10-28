EdgyTim - Watch List: ATH Joey Neumann

Antioch (Ill.) sophomore athlete prospect Joey Neumann (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) is a skilled athlete who is also a name to watch in the growing Class of 2023 in the State of Illinois. Neumann, who played safety and receiver in 2019 for the Sequoits checks in and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"We had just started going back to school under a hybrid system but now it's been going to get pushed back again ," Neumann said. "We had a chance to get some of our team contact days in but we also had to cancel because of the recent COVID spikes. Inline learning has been fine. I'm adapting to it and while I prefer being back in school, I'm dealing with it pretty well."

Neumann recapped his 2019 season and his first experience at the varsity level.

"I got called up to the varsity during the season because of some injuries and I played some receiver during the season then I was moved to safety for the state playoffs. Playing on the varsity last year was an eye opening experience. I was a bit nervous at first having to play against kids who were bigger and stronger but I was able to adjust to it and it was a good overall learning experience."

Has Neumann begun to draw any early recruiting interest or attention this fall?

"I've been getting some college coaches following me on Twitter along with some coaches reaching out to my coaches at school. Northwestern, Purdue and also North Dakota State have shown some early interest according to my coaches."

Neumann, who also plays basketball at Antioch filled us in on his winter plans.

"It all depends on if we have a basketball season. I'm still planning to work on my game and try to improve on just getting bigger and stronger. I'm also getting ready to play both ways in 2021. Last year I played receiver and safety and this coming year I'm looking at playing tight end and also linebacker."



Does Neumann have a dream school?

"I really like some of the Big Ten schools like Northwestern, Minnesota and also Purdue. All three schools offer strong academics and they all have great football programs."



